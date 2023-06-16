Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $9.16 billion and $177.49 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000997 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.31 or 0.06527480 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00043865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00033156 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00017259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015196 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,889,872,798 coins and its circulating supply is 34,914,530,876 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

