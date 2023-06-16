Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Casella Waste Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

Shares of CWST opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.91, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $95.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1,364.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

