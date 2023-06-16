Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 750.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IOO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.20. 6,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average of $68.89. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.45 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

