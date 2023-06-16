Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 108,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,013. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

