Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 238 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,004,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,430,000 after acquiring an additional 774,581 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.53. 23,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,969. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $49.54.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

