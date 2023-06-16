Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.69. 74,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,195. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

