Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 393 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,805 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.58. 276,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,937. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.71.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

