Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 5,647 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,471 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,410,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $41.93. 2,869,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,787,872. The stock has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

