Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,594 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

VCSH stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.51. The stock had a trading volume of 662,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,083. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1952 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

