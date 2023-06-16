Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 80 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.86.

Eaton Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ETN traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.35. 1,484,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,892. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $197.49. The firm has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

