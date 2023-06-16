Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Trims Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 67,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,726. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

