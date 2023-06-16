CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Cap of $45.26 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0562 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $45.26 million and approximately $9.32 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017672 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018338 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,390.29 or 0.99936719 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002486 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05505852 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $9,988,276.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

