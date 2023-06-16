CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0548 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 16th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $44.12 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018248 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00018338 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015550 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,570.58 or 1.00005401 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05505852 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $9,988,276.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

