CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 36,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 60,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

CEMATRIX Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$25.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.69.

CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.30 million for the quarter. CEMATRIX had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEMATRIX Co. will post 0.0123457 EPS for the current year.

CEMATRIX Company Profile

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation materials for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

