Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Down to $8.26

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.26, but opened at $8.05. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 41,216 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0443 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at $20,062,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the first quarter worth $5,114,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 28.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,775,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 390,626 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 649,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 338,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

