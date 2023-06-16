Centre Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,953 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 2.7% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $751,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 889,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.4 %

MDT opened at $88.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $117.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 96.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.