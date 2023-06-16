Centre Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 54,278 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 54,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,285,000. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 1.8% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $136.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.71. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

