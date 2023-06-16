Centre Asset Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Centre Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,154 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after buying an additional 2,699,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after buying an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,515,000. Finally, TPG GP A LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,586,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $147.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.15. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

