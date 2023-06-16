Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 303 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Centre Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

D opened at $53.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.