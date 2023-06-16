Centre Asset Management LLC Takes $4.13 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,915 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,230 shares of company stock valued at $31,446,687 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.15.

TSLA stock opened at $257.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $815.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

