Centrifuge Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.46 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000680 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $10.46 million and approximately $545,465.18 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

