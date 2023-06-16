CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sets New 52-Week High at $106.32

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $106.32 and last traded at $105.85, with a volume of 8874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.17.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $203,388,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $212,464,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in CGI by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,952,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CGI by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 380,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

