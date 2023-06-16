ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells $90,900.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,705,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 12th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500.00.
  • On Friday, May 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.
  • On Monday, May 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of CHPT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,954,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,710,050. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in ChargePoint by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 90,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $2,837,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 442.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,453 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,600,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,761,000 after acquiring an additional 614,958 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHPT. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

