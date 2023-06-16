ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells $90,900.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,705,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of CHPT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,954,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,710,050. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in ChargePoint by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 90,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $2,837,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 442.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,453 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,600,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,761,000 after acquiring an additional 614,958 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHPT. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

