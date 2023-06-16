China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.16

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 15 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of China Resources Cement from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.
China Resources Cement Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69.
China Resources Cement Cuts Dividend
About China Resources Cement
China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacture and sale of cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.
