Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KDNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair lowered Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Securities lowered Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,687 shares of company stock valued at $6,816,493 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

