Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 477,400 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the May 15th total of 697,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance
CHUEF stock remained flat at $12.35 during midday trading on Friday. Chubu Electric Power has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11.
Chubu Electric Power Company Profile
