Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.30

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 25007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCVI. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Churchill Capital Corp VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

