CIBC Increases AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$9.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGF.B. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management Stock Performance

AGF.B stock traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,893. The stock has a market cap of C$494.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. AGF Management has a 1 year low of C$5.63 and a 1 year high of C$9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.79.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.