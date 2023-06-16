CIBC Trims Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Target Price to C$0.50

Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$1.75 to C$0.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Canadian Gold Stock Up 2.4 %

CVE CGC opened at C$0.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Canadian Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.31.

Canadian Gold Company Profile

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

