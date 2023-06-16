CIBC Trims Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Target Price to C$183.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.89. 975,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,609. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 39,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $1,340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,650,000 after buying an additional 131,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

