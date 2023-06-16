Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 956,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 669,608 shares.The stock last traded at $100.89 and had previously closed at $100.40.

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.90 and a 200 day moving average of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

