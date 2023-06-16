CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CITIC Stock Performance

Shares of CTPCY stock remained flat at $6.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. CITIC has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $6.67.

Get CITIC alerts:

CITIC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.