CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CITIC Stock Performance
Shares of CTPCY stock remained flat at $6.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. CITIC has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $6.67.
CITIC Company Profile
