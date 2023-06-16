CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.21. Approximately 76,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 141,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

CK Hutchison Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

CK Hutchison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. This is a boost from CK Hutchison’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.69%.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.