Claro Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

McKesson Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,667 shares of company stock worth $11,123,837 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCK opened at $400.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.69 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.91.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. McKesson’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.