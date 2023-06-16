Claro Advisors LLC Buys 457 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. National Pension Service increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

GD opened at $214.96 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

