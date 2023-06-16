Claro Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 42,133 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 0.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,750,000 after purchasing an additional 161,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $460,136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,196 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average is $54.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

