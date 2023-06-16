Claro Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

NVO opened at $162.53 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $172.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $364.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

