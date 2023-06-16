Claro Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

