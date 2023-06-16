Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 142.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,383,000 after buying an additional 37,545 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. DDFG Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,645,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,755,000. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $51.44 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

