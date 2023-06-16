Claro Advisors LLC Invests $3.16 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 72,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.0% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagstone Financial Management purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $33.29 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

