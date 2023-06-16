Claro Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Insider Activity

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,110,633.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,938.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

