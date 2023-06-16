Claro Advisors LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $281.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $722.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.51. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $283.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,749 shares of company stock worth $9,119,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.