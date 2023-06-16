Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,144 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC owned 3.38% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AADR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 365.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 75,343 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

AADR opened at $50.42 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25.

