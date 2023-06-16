Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarus from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.29.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. Clarus has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $29.32.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.03 million. Clarus had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently -5.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Clarus by 45.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 937,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clarus by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 102,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 26,605 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.