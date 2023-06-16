Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Trading 3.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.1% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. The company traded as high as $48.76 and last traded at $48.18. 62,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 431,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.74.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLFD. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Clearfield by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clearfield by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 7.51. The stock has a market cap of $744.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.32.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $71.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Featured Articles

