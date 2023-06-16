CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO) Insider Buys £17,273 in Stock

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Rating) insider Kenneth Ford bought 86,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £17,273 ($21,612.86).

CMO Group Trading Up 2.4 %

LON CMO opened at GBX 21 ($0.26) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.11 million and a PE ratio of 2,100.00. CMO Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 15.45 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 95 ($1.19). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.58.

CMO Group Company Profile

CMO Group PLC engages in the online retailing of building materials and supplies in the United Kingdom. The company provides its products through operating websites, including Roofingsuperstore.co.uk, Drainagesuperstore.co.uk, Insulationsuperstore.co.uk, Doorsuperstore.co.uk, JTMplumbing.co.uk, Tileandfloorsuperstore.co.uk, cmotrade.co.uk, and Totaltiles.co.uk.

