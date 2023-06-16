Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sells $273,130.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) Director Steven D. Brooks sold 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $273,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 0.0 %

CCOI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.47. The stock had a trading volume of 641,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,507. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.56 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.27.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.935 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,700.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCOI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 130.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,398,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 92,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

