Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.53) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.72). The company issued revenue guidance of $294-309 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $298.77 million.

Cognyte Software Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of CGNT opened at $5.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $7.06.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.26 million during the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 55.52% and a negative net margin of 36.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cognyte Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 52.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

