Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 136,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,610. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 55.52% and a negative net margin of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.