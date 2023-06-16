Coliseum Capital Management, L Sells 800,000 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $52,848,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,772,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,270,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 80,071 shares of GMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,949.19.

On Monday, June 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of GMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $13,668,399.09.

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,677. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.86.

GMS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of GMS by 41.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

